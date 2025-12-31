Miningnewsbreaks MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) (FRANKFURT: 89N) Provides Year-End Shareholder Update Highlighting Transformational 2025

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of MAX Power Mining and may include paid advertising.

MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) (FRANKFURT: 89N) provided a year-end shareholder update from President and Chief Executive Officer Ran Narayanasamy, highlighting a transformational year that established the Company as a global leader in Natural Hydrogen. During 2025, the Company expanded its board, management, technical and advisory teams, advanced Canada's first deep well specifically targeting Natural Hydrogen at its Lawson project in Saskatchewan, secured strategic international partnerships and attracted significant new capital, with its share price reaching new all-time highs.

The Company said it is entering 2026 with strong momentum, a strengthened balance sheet and a disciplined plan focused on advancing additional drilling along the Genesis Trend and progressing toward potential commercialization. The update also highlighted external validation from strategic investments, including participation by Eric Sprott and a partnership with Vietnam-based Bitexco, as well as continued advancement of its diversified strategy through its U.S. subsidiary, Homeland Critical Minerals, positioning MAX Power Mining for what management expects to be its most dynamic year to date.

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America's shift to decarbonization. The Company is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector where it has built a dominant district scale land position in Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. Canada's first-ever deep well specifically targeting Natural Hydrogen has been drilled by MAX Power at its Lawson target on the Genesis Trend, with analytic and completion test phases tunning concurrently after Natural Hydrogen and helium were confirmed in multiple horizons. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona, 100%-owned by MAX Power's U.S. subsidiary Homeland Critical Minerals Corp.

