Networknewsbreaks Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) CEO Issues Shareholder Letter Highlighting 2025 Milestones And 2026 Outlook

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nutriband (NASDAQ: NTRB) announced that Chief Executive Officer Gareth Sheridan has published a letter to shareholders outlining key achievements during 2025 and providing perspective on the Company's priorities and outlook for 2026. The update highlighted Nutriband's continued focus on shareholder value, including disciplined capital management, a 25% preferred stock dividend issued in 2025, and progress toward reducing share price volatility with the expiration of IPO-era warrants in October 2026.

The Company also detailed significant advances for its lead product, AVERSA(TM) Fentanyl, which is being developed as an abuse-deterrent opioid transdermal patch. During 2025, Nutriband strengthened its intellectual property portfolio with new U.S. patent issuances, completed commercial manufacturing scale-up, and received FDA feedback through a Type C meeting to support its regulatory pathway. Additional milestones included inclusion in four Russell indexes and strategic transactions intended to support long-term growth as the Company continues advancing AVERSA(TM) Fentanyl toward commercialization.

About Nutriband Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA(TM) abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSA(TM) technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

