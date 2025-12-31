Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Authorities Declare State Of Extreme Water Emergency In Amman

2025-12-31 02:02:59
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, December 31 (Petra) – The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) on Wednesday declared a state of emergency, classified as an "extreme water pressure" alert, starting Thursday morning to address the effects of the expected extreme weather affecting the Kingdom.
GAM stated that municipal field teams are fully prepared to respond to any reports received through the Tla' Al Ali emergency operations room, urging Jordanians to contact the unified call centre numbers (102 and 117180) to report emergencies.
GAM called on Jordanians to exercise caution, avoid valley streams and low-lying areas and refrain from disposing of waste randomly, as it can block rainwater drainage systems.

