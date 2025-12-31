PSD Implements Comprehensive Security, Traffic Plan Ahead Of New Year's Eve

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) The Public Security Directorate (PSD) has implemented a comprehensive security and traffic plan through its various units, coinciding with the final days of 2025 and ahead of New Year's Eve, aimed at enhancing the safety and security of citizens and ensuring smooth traffic flow across all regions of the Kingdom.The plan included extensive field deployment of PSD personnel, intensive traffic regulation on main roads and around vital sites and gathering and celebration areas, in addition to raising readiness levels and enhancing rapid response to deal with any emergencies.The PSD said the plan is being implemented as part of efforts to provide a safe and stable environment for citizens, calling on road users to adhere to traffic instructions and cooperate with security personnel in order to contribute to the success of the plan with the advent of the new year.