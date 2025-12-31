Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Occupation Arrests Four Palestinians In Tulkarm, Bethlehem


2025-12-31 02:02:56
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) arrested on Wednesday four Palestinian civilians after having raided the governorates of Tulkarm and Bethlehem across the occupied West Bank news agency reported that the IOF arrested three young Palestinians in Kafr Al-Labad town, east of Tulkarm governorate, after having raided their homes Bethlehem Governorate, the IOF arrested a Palestinian in Beit Fajjar town, deployed in several neighborhoods, and raided several other homes arrests come as part of the daily raids carried out by the IOF across the West Bank, during which Palestinians are repeatedly arrested, and their homes are raided.

IOF Palestinian civilians raided West Bank

Gulf Times

