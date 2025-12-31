403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Occupation Arrests Four Palestinians In Tulkarm, Bethlehem
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) arrested on Wednesday four Palestinian civilians after having raided the governorates of Tulkarm and Bethlehem across the occupied West Bank news agency reported that the IOF arrested three young Palestinians in Kafr Al-Labad town, east of Tulkarm governorate, after having raided their homes Bethlehem Governorate, the IOF arrested a Palestinian in Beit Fajjar town, deployed in several neighborhoods, and raided several other homes arrests come as part of the daily raids carried out by the IOF across the West Bank, during which Palestinians are repeatedly arrested, and their homes are raided.IOF Palestinian civilians raided West Bank
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment