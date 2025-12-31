403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hundreds Of Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hundreds of settlers stormed Al Aqsa Mosque on Wednesday, under the protection of Israeli occupation forces Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA), citing local sources, said that 524 settlers stormed the courtyards of Al Aqsa Mosque from the direction of the Mughrabi Gate, performed Talmudic rituals, and carried out provocative tours incursions come as part of the occupation's efforts to obliterate the Islamic and historical identity of Jerusalem, and to implement its plans for the temporal and spatial division of Al Aqsa Mosque.al aqsa mosque settlers Mughrabi Gate Talmudic rituals
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment