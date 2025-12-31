403
Death Toll From Israeli Aggression In Gaza Rises To 71,269
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October. 7, 2023, has risen to 71,269 martyrs, in addition to 171,232 wounded Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip reported in its daily statistical report that 3 martyrs, 2 of whom were recovered, and 10 injured people arrived at hospitals during the past 48 hours ministry indicated that the total number of deaths since the ceasefire on Oct. 10 has reached 415, in addition to 1,152 wounded, and 682 bodies have been recovered, while a number of victims are still under the rubble and in the streets, as ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them at this moment, the ministry reported the death of a young man and a child as a result of a building collapse due to the storm affecting the Strip, bringing the number of victims who arrived at hospitals due to the storm to 19 deaths.death toll israeli aggression martyrs wounded
