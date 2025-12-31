Bangladesh Mourns Ex-PM Khaleda Zia With State Funeral

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Bangladesh bid farewell on Wednesday to former prime minister Khaleda Zia in a state funeral that drew vast crowds mourning a towering leader whose career defined the country's politics for decades.

Zia, the first woman to serve as prime minister in the South Asian nation of 170 million people, died on Tuesday aged 80.

Flags were flown at half-mast and thousands of security officers lined roads as her body was carried through the streets of the capital Dhaka by a vehicle in the colours of the national flag.

A sea of mourners gathered outside parliament and packed streets leading to it, many waving national flags as well as those of her Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), before prayers were held over her coffin.

Despite years of ill health and imprisonment, Zia had vowed to campaign in elections set for February 12 -- the first vote since a mass uprising toppled her arch-rival Sheikh Hasina in 2024.

Zia's BNP is widely considered a frontrunner, and her son Tarique Rahman, 60, who returned to Bangladesh last week after 17 years in exile, is seen as a potential prime minister if they win a majority.

"She is no more, but her legacy lives on -- and so does the BNP," said Jenny Parvez, 37, who travelled for several hours with her family to watch the funeral cortege pass.

The interim government, led by Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, declared three days of national mourning and an elaborate state funeral said Bangladesh had "lost a great guardian".

Zia's body was then interred alongside her late husband, Ziaur Rahman, who was assassinated in 1981 during his time as president.