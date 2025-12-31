Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatarenergy Announces Fuel Prices For January


2025-12-31 02:02:56
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QatarEnergy announced on Wednesday fuel prices for the upcoming month of January, noting a decrease in the prices of Diesel, Super Gasoline (95), and Premium Gasoline (91).

QatarEnergy set the price of Diesel at QAR 2.00 per liter, Super Gasoline (95) at QAR 2.00 per liter, and Premium Gasoline (91) at QAR 1.95 per liter.

Gulf Times

