Doha Named 2026“GCC Tourism Capital”

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The committee responsible for the GCC Tourism Capital has officially announced Doha as the GCC Tourism Capital for 2026, within the framework of strengthening joint tourism cooperation among GCC member states. This decision has been approved by Their Excellencies the Ministers responsible for tourism across the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The selection follows a comprehensive strategic bid submitted by Qatar Tourism, which outlined the State of Qatar's long-term vision for tourism and showcased Doha's strengths as a destination that balances cultural authenticity, urban innovation, sustainability and quality of life. The bid aligns closely with national priorities focused on economic diversification and positions tourism as a key driver of sustainable growth.

Commenting on the announcement, His Excellency Mr. Saad bin Ali Al-Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Chair of the Board of Directors of Visit Qatar, said:“The selection of Doha as the GCC Tourism Capital for 2026 marks an important milestone that underscores the success of our leadership's strategic vision in establishing tourism as a central pillar of the National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030. This recognition reflects the qualitative progress achieved in building an integrated and sustainable tourism ecosystem that is competitive at both regional and global levels, supported by world-class infrastructure, strong connectivity, and an exceptional visitor experience.”

He added:“Looking ahead to 2026, this title provides a strategic platform to further strengthen Gulf tourism cooperation, stimulate investment, create new economic opportunities and deliver a lasting legacy that reinforces Doha's position as a leading regional tourism hub; particularly in business events, major festivals, large-scale activations and family-friendly destination.”

Doha's selection was underpinned by a set of strategic pillars, including its advanced transport and mobility infrastructure. This encompasses Hamad International Airport, internationally recognised for operational excellence; Qatar Airways' global network connecting Doha to more than 170 destinations worldwide; and integrated metro and tram systems designed to enable seamless visitor movement across the city.

Qatar has also enhanced its tourism proposition through flexible visa policies via the Hayya platform, in addition to ensuring a competitive and investor-friendly business environment, strong regional and international partnerships, and global promotional campaigns that have elevated the country's profile on the international tourism map.

The bid also outlined Doha's capacity to provide a varied tourism experience, supported by advanced infrastructure for hosting events and conferences, as well as a calendar of cultural, sporting, and entertainment events strengths are complemented by the State's firm commitment to sustainability, heritage preservation, the development of eco-tourism, and a growing leadership position in medical and wellness tourism.

Qatar Tourism and Visit Qatar are set to announce further details in the coming period regarding the“GCC Tourism Capital” programme in Doha. This will include joint Gulf initiatives, promotional campaigns, and a year-round programme of community, cultural, and entertainment events, designed to deliver sustainable economic and tourism impact and further strengthen Doha's position within the regional and global tourism landscape.