Over 7 Million Visitors Recorded At Old Doha Port In 2025

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Old Doha Port unveiled its key milestones in 2025, concluding an exceptional year across tourism performance and maritime operations, with record figures across key indicators. During the year, the Port expanded its international presence and implemented tourism initiatives that contributed to increased visitor demand. These achievements were accompanied by strategic developments that strengthened Old Doha Port's position as a leading maritime tourism destination, in line with Qatar's national vision for tourism sector growth and marine tourism development.

Engineer Mohammed Abdulla Al Mulla, CEO of Old Doha Port, said:“This year represents a major milestone in the evolution of Old Doha Port as a premier maritime tourism destination. We welcomed more than 7 million visitors and achieved a 97% occupancy rate, alongside implementing a range of qualitative developments across the Port's facilities, including the implementation of an air-conditioned promenade, and the expansion of the marina and yachting services.”

He added:“The increase in cruise ship passengers and luxury yacht visits reflects the growing status of Old Doha Port on the global maritime tourism map. We remain committed to further strengthening our international presence through major events and strategic partnerships.”

Old Doha Port recorded strong growth in maritime tourism during the 2024–2025 season, welcoming 87 cruise ships and more than 396,000 passengers, reinforcing its role as Qatar's primary maritime gateway and commercial activity continued to perform strongly throughout the year, with occupancy rates reaching 97% across Old Doha Port. The activation of over 60 pop-up retail outlets reinforced the Port's role as an enabling commercial environment that supports emerging businesses and local investors.

Several key infrastructure and service developments were implemented throughout the year, including the launch of the Minakom service to facilitate maritime entry procedures into Qatar, the introduction of a water transport service to support mobility during high-traffic events, and the activation of an air-conditioned promenade across the Mina District to ensure year-round comfort along the waterfront and seamless hosting of visitors throughout all seasons. In parallel, the Mina Corniche Marina was developed to increase berthing capacity, expand service offerings, and introduce premium berthing packages Port also completed comprehensive upgrades to public facilities, including restrooms, walkways, prayer areas, and beautification, further enriching the overall visitor experience.

On the local front, Qatar Boat Show 2025 achieved unprecedented success, welcoming more than 27,000 visitors and recording a 33% increase in participating entities compared to its inaugural edition. The four-day exhibition featured 505 brands and more than 65 yachts valued at QAR 880 million, with participation from 105 countries and strong representation from Qatari companies.

Additionally, Old Doha Port introduced a distinctive exhibition concept, the Fishing Exhibition and Fishing Competition, which further highlighted the Port's role in preserving Qatar's maritime heritage and traditional fishing practices. The competition recorded the largest participation of its kind in Qatar, with more than 550 competitors across 132 teams and 25 winners announced. The exhibition hosted over 30 exhibitors and showcased more than 150 local and regional fishing brands. Additionally, one of the leading events on the Port's calendar, the Mina Pre-Owned Boat Show, hosted over 70 marine vessels and six inspection companies to facilitate sales, attracting a large number of visitors and marine enthusiasts.

Furthermore, Old Doha Port hosted more than 100 local and international events, including the Ekbes Beach Volleyball Championship, Rasta Festival, Aquabike World Championship, World Arabian Horse Championship, Digital Creators Awards, and Polo AlMarsa, further establishing the Port as a destination for hosting diverse events along the waterfront.

National occasions continued to form a core component of the Port's annual programming. Activities marking Qatar National Sports Day, Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr, Eid Al Adha, FIFA Arab Cup activations, and Qatar National Day attracted large numbers of visitors from inside and outside the country, reinforcing Old Doha Port's role as a central platform for community engagement.

At the regional level, Old Doha Port continued to strengthen its network of marina partnerships to enhance regional connectivity for yacht owners, extending collaboration to the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Türkiye. The announcement of an official partnership with Dubai Harbour further strengthened cooperation between the region's leading maritime destinations. Additionally, a collaboration agreement with JLS Yachts, one of the leading yacht service providers, further expanded the Port's service offerings in yacht management, brokerage, and chartering.

Old Doha Port continued to strengthen its international presence through participation at the Dubai International Boat Show 2025 for the fourth consecutive year, as well as its third participation at the Monaco Yacht Show 2025. At the Monaco Yacht Show, the Port highlighted its advanced infrastructure as one of the region's newest superyacht marinas, marked its first-time sponsorship of the exhibition, and participated in a high-level panel discussion on innovation in sustainable luxury yachting destinations.

Looking ahead, Old Doha Port will continue to advance its portfolio of events and partnerships while adopting innovative solutions that enhance visitor experiences. These efforts align with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy, supporting economic diversification and sustainable tourism growth.

