Sudan Extends 3‐Month Opening Of Adre Border Crossing With Chad To Deliver Humanitarian Aid

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Port Sudan: The Sudanese government on Wednesday decided to extend the opening of the Adre crossing on the border with Chad for international humanitarian aid operated by international aid organizations, starting from January 1 until March 31, 2026.

In a statement quoted by Sudan News Agency (SUNA), the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that this move underscores the government's commitment to ensuring the flow of humanitarian aid to those in need and good intentions toward streamlining humanitarian action, as well as coordinating with relief organizations operating in the country in accordance with rules and regulations upheld by international humanitarian law.

The Ministry further emphasized that extending the opening of this crossing came following the atrocious acts committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) after they had entered El Fasher, Babanusa, and Heglig, resulting in victimizing thousands of the Sudanese people.

In addition, the Ministry expressed hope that sisterly and friendly nations, as well as humanitarian organizations, would scramble to provide the required aid for the Sudanese people.