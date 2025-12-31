Upholding The Cambodia-Thailand Ceasefire

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The United States welcomes the resolute efforts of the Cambodian and Thai governments to uphold the December 27 ceasefire agreement. This demonstrates both countries' commitments to lasting peace by implementing the provisions of the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords. We welcome Thailand's release of the 18 Cambodian soldiers as a positive step towards rebuilding neighborly relations and trust. The United States stands ready to support the Cambodian and Thai governments as they resume the critical implementation measures agreed to in the October 26 Joint Declaration.