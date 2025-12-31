Upholding The Cambodia-Thailand Ceasefire
The United States welcomes the resolute efforts of the Cambodian and Thai governments to uphold the December 27 ceasefire agreement. This demonstrates both countries' commitments to lasting peace by implementing the provisions of the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords. We welcome Thailand's release of the 18 Cambodian soldiers as a positive step towards rebuilding neighborly relations and trust. The United States stands ready to support the Cambodian and Thai governments as they resume the critical implementation measures agreed to in the October 26 Joint Declaration.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment