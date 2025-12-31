Dozens Rescued From Floodwaters In Farah

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

FARAH CITY (Pajhwok): Rescue teams evacuated dozens of people trapped in floodwaters in different areas of western Farah province on Wednesday, an official said.

Police spokesman Mawlavi Mohammad Naseem Badri said security forces, in coordination with ground troops and the air force of the 207 Al-Farooq Corps (Western Zone), rescued around 200 people trapped in the Qargh Zard and Dozdak areas near Farah city during three helicopter operations and transferred them to safe locations.

Meanwhile, Mawlavi Sheikh Mir Saddam, head of public health, explained medical teams were on site and provided health services to the rescued individuals.

The recent floods in Farah have caused material losses, claiming one life, and leaving several others injured.

hz/ma