Space To Exhale By Lisa Hurley Ends The Year On A High Note By Winning Multiple National And International Book Awards

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As 2025 draws to a close and cultural institutions reflect on the work that captured the zeitgeist of this landmark year, Space To Exhale: A Handbook for Curating a Soft, Centered, Serene Life by Lisa Hurley has emerged as one of the most decorated nonfiction titles of the year, earning multiple national and international honors.

Published by Wiley, Space To Exhale has been recognized across award platforms spanning literature, social impact, community care, and cultural leadership. The book has received two honors from The Anthem Awards: it is a Gold Anthem Community Voice Award winner and a Bronze Anthem Award winner in the DEI Book category, signaling its resonance at the intersection of wellness, equity, purpose, and collective care. It is also an Honoree on the 2025 Non-Obvious Book Awards Trends List in the“Take A Break” category, in acknowledgement of its cultural relevance amid global conversations around burnout, rest, and human-centered leadership.

Additional honors include:

Winner, The Literary Global Book Awards: Best Début Non-Fiction

Winner, The North American Book Awards: Bronze Award, Inspirational Non-Fiction

Winner, The Author Shout Awards: Reader Ready Top Pick, Gold Medal

Finalist, The American Writing Awards: Best Début Non-Fiction

Finalist, The American Writing Awards: Non-Fiction (General)



Together, these awards position Space To Exhale as a standout début that bridges personal narrative, cultural critique, and practical guidance, earning acclaim from juried awards, reader-driven platforms, and impact-focused institutions alike.

“Receiving this level of recognition for my first book is deeply affirming,” said Hurley.“Space To Exhale was written as an offering for people navigating exhaustion, burnout, and the costs of living life in overdrive. To see it honored across literary, cultural, and social-impact spaces confirms that the conversation around the importance of rest is not only timely, but necessary.”

Anchored in the premise that rest and intentional living are not indulgences but essential practices, Space To Exhale resonates with readers across the wellness, self-care, workplace culture, and community-care ecosystems. The book has gained significant adoption among business leaders, creatives, caregivers, and corporate institutions seeking language and frameworks for building sustainable success.

As awards bodies, media outlets, and cultural curators look ahead to the conversations that will define the coming year, Space To Exhale closes 2025 not only as a celebrated non-fiction title from a first-time author, but also as having made a lasting contribution to how we all think about wellbeing, leadership, and community in a time of global recalibration.

ABOUT LISA HURLEY

Lisa Hurley is a five-time Anthem Award–winning writer, activist, and podcaster. Her advocacy converges at the nexus of self-care, community care, joy, and rest, and her work serves everyone who is ready to exhale and embrace soft living. She is the author of Space To Exhale: A Handbook For Curating A Soft, Centered, Serene Life (Wiley), a self-help book that empowers readers to beat burnout and embrace rest. The inspirational title has earned multiple honors, including a Gold Anthem Award, and has been featured in The Globe and Mail.

In addition to her work as an author, Lisa is the Founder of The Great Exhale, Host of Space To Exhale: The Podcast, Co-Host of The Introvert Sisters Podcast, and a second-generation Reiki Master who is known for her inspiring affirmations. A respected cultural commentator, Lisa has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Anti-Discrimination Activists in the world, and has been quoted in Forbes, Fast Company, Adweek, and Entrepreneur. Additional information about her work is available at spacetoexhalebook.

