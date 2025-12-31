ICEPLOSION Unveils The World's First At-Home Frozen Carbonated Slushie Machine At CES 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- ICEPLOSION, an innovative beverage technology company, will debut the world's first at-home frozen carbonated slushie machine at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, NV. The device delivers single portion frozen fizzy and non-fizzy classic slushies as well as ice-cold sodas– all from a single compact countertop appliance.

Until now, frozen, carbonated slushie drinks have been limited to large and expensive commercial-grade machines which require substantial installations and take hours to prepare, clean and change flavors. However, breakthrough at-home drink technology allows the ICEPLOSION solution to produce refreshments in as little as 2-4 minutes, without the size, cost, or complexity of traditional equipment.

Featuring NFC-enabled capsule recognition, ICEPLOSION will automatically identify drink type, flavor, and use-by date for precise, hands-free preparation. The integrated mobile app connectivity will allow for smart-home functionality, customization, and future updates.

“For years, frozen carbonated slushies have been trapped behind commercial equipment that simply wasn't suitable for home use,” said Andrew Heighway, ICEPLOSION Founder.“Consumers normally have to travel away from home to enjoy their favorite frozen fizzy drinks- the revolutionary ICEPLOSION beverage system changes that by allowing slushies and sodas to be made at home in a matter of minutes.”

ICEPLOSION integrates carbonation, freezing, automation, and smart-home technology into a compact countertop unit. Designed for convenience and creativity, it offers on-demand hydration. With more than 20 sugar and sugar-free drink flavors available at launch, the system introduces a new generation of indulgent, at-home beverage experiences-delivered with minimal effort.

ICEPLOSION will showcase the system live at CES 2026, with demonstrations and tastings highlighting its speed, automation, and convenience. The ICEPLOSION frozen beverage system is expected to launch in the U.S. in 2026.

ICEPLOSION CES Note to Media:

Enjoy the cool thirst quenching ICEPLOSION experience at Eureka Park, Booth #60436. ICEPLOSION will also exhibit at CES Unveiled on Sunday, January 4 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

About ICEPLOSION:

