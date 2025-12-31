FCHL To Hold Extraordinary General Meeting On January 23, 2026
Holders of the Company's ordinary shares listed in the register of members of the Company at the close of business on December 30, 2025 (Singapore Time) are entitled to receive notice of, and vote at, the EGM or at any adjournment or postponement that may take place.
Copies of the Notice of the EGM, which sets forth the resolutions to be proposed and for which adoption from shareholders is sought, the Proxy Statement and the Proxy Card are available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at and on the SEC's website at .
About Fitness Champs Holdings Limited
Fitness Champs Holdings Limited is a distinguished aquatic sports education provider, offering general swimming lessons to children and adults, with ladies-only swimming lessons available, as well as aquatic sports classes such as water polo, competitive swimming and lifesaving. The Company is one of the largest providers of swimming lessons to children enrolled in public schools under the Ministry of Education of Singapore in Singapore through the SwimSafer program, and has been offering private swimming lessons to children, youths and adults under its brand“Fitness Champs” since 2012. The Company aims to make swimming an enjoyable and affordable sport for children and adults, for water safety and as a way of keeping fit and healthy. Fitness Champs also plans to grow into a diversified sports education provider by expanding its offerings to include other sports such as pickleball. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment