Cook County Health Looks Back On 2025

Chicago, IL, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the New Year approaches, Cook County Health proudly reflects on a successful 2025 marked by progress, innovation, and a deepened commitment to its historic mission. Throughout the year, the health system demonstrated that strong public health institutions can deliver high-quality care and services, expand access, and remain fiscally disciplined, despite the unprecedented federal cuts and undermining of science-based health care.

“Cook County Health continues to demonstrate the vital role of public health care in strengthening our communities,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.“While the federal landscape remains uncertain, Cook County is unwavering in its commitment to health equity and ensuring residents have access to the care they deserve. That commitment is made possible through strong leadership, responsible stewardship of resources, and the exceptional clinical work happening every day at Cook County Health.”

One of the largest public health systems in the nation, Cook County Health serves as the safety-net for health care in Chicago and suburban Cook County. CCH is comprised of John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital and Provident Hospital, a robust network of more than a dozen community health centers, the Ruth M. Rothstein CORE Center, Cermak Health Services, the Cook County Department of Public Health (CCDPH), and CountyCare, the largest Medicaid managed care health plan serving Cook County.

“This year, Cook County Health demonstrated how public health systems can deliver high-quality care that meets the needs of our patients and is fiscally responsible,” said Cook County Health CEO Dr. Erik Mikaitis.“Our success is the direct result of the extraordinary team members across the system. Their work ensures that Cook County Health remains a strong, resilient institution and will continue improving outcomes and expanding access to care for years to come.”

Select CCH accomplishments in 2025 include:



CountyCare was rated the highest-quality Medicaid plan in Illinois by the National Commission on Quality Assurance

CCH opened the Bronzeville Health Center on Chicago's Southside, providing psychiatry, family medicine, physical therapy services

Provident Hospital achieved 2025 Leapfrog Organization's“Top Hospitals” designation for the second straight year

Cook County Department of Public Health (CCDPH) received five achievement awards from the National Association of Counties (NACo) for programs like the Good Food Purchasing Program, Unfriend Tobacco, Emerging Leaders and Healthy Work Initiative and Data Ambassadors

CCH released its 2026-2028 Strategic Plan, which was approved by the Cook County Board of Commissioners in October

The Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detection Center earned accreditation from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care

Stroger Hospital's Trauma Center received designation as a Level 1 Center from the American College of Surgeons – the first trauma center in Chicago and second in Illinois to receive that designation

CCDPH administered 2,600 vaccines, conducted 8,100 vision and hearing screenings at 166 suburban schools, removed lead from 65 homes, investigated 25,000 cases of communicable diseases, conducted 3,000 food inspections, and provided 300 breast and cervical cancer screenings

To combat the opioid crisis, the Cook County Health Office of Behavioral Health and Cook County Department of Public Health have placed Naloxone vending machines across Cook County and the City of Chicago. Together with Cook County-funded partners, the organizations have distributed more than 26,700 naloxone kits. CCDPH trained 6,000 people on how to respond to an overdose and harm reduction strategies.

The Crisis Triage and Stabilization Center opened at Provident Hospital to provide mental health support for individuals experiencing a mental health crisis

The health system saw a 58% increase in year-over-year hiring and about a 30% reduction in agency spend

Entered into an affiliation and clinical services agreements with University of Illinois Chicago and UI Health, and Rush University Medical Center

CCDPH invested $21M in communities to support behavioral health services and youth development and $400,000 in funding to minority owned local food producers that serve Cook County.

CCH launched its new Food as Medicine website to help patients access programs that connect nutrition and medical care

CCH opened dental clinics at the Belmont Cragin, Blue Island, and North Riverside Health Centers

Increased the number of mammograms provided to uninsured women by 54%, in large part due to promotion of the Birthday Health Screening initiative The Provident Scholarship Fund awarded 90 scholarships to students pursuing careers in health care who are dedicated to caring for underserved communities

As Cook County Health begins the new year, the importance of a strong public health system remains at critical levels. In 2025, through the health system and the health plan, Cook County Health directly served nearly 600,000 individuals.

