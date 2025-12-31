(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement – No. 27 / 2025 Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma as of December 31, 2025 Copenhagen, Denmark, December 31, 2025 – Zealand Pharma A/S ("the Company" or“Zealand Pharma”) (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company transforming the future of metabolic health, today announces, in accordance with section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, the total number of shares and voting rights in the Company at the end of a calendar month during which changes to its share capital have occurred. In Company Announcement No. 25 / 2025 dated December 11, 2025, Zealand Pharma announced a share capital increase due to the exercise of employee warrants. Following this announcement, the table below details the total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma as of December 31, 2025.





Date Number of shares

(nominal value of DKK 1 each) Share capital

(nominal value in DKK) Number of voting rights December 31, 2025 71,515,045 71,515,045 71,515,045

The Company's Articles of Association are available on the Company's website .

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) is a biotechnology company focused on advancing medicines for obesity and metabolic health. Combining more than 25 years of peptide R&D expertise with a proprietary data platform that leverages advanced data‐driven and AI/ML approaches, Zealand Pharma aims to lead a new era in obesity and metabolic health.

To date, more than ten Zealand Pharma‐invented drug candidates have entered clinical development, of which two products have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The Company has collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners for research, development, and commercialization.

Founded in 1998, Zealand Pharma is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a U.S. presence in Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more at .

