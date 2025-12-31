LA's Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Provides Legal Help To Employees Whose Family Medical Leave Rights Have Been Violated

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., a leading Southern California employment law firm provides comprehensive legal services to employees facing family medical leave violations across Southern California, ensuring that the rights of employees are protected.

In California, employees possess the right to family medical leave for illness, bonding with a new child, or caring for a seriously ill family member. The legal framework governing these rights includes:

.Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA): A federal law requiring employers with 50 or more employees to provide eligible staff with up to 12 weeks of unpaid, job-protected leave.

.California Family Rights Act (CFRA): A state law authorizing eligible employees to take 12 weeks of job-protected leave for family and medical reasons.

.California Pregnancy Disability Leave Law (PDLL): This allows employees disabled by pregnancy or childbirth to take up to four months of leave.

.California Paid Family Leave (PFL): Provides benefit payments to those taking time off for bonding or caregiving.

Common Violations of Family Medical Leave

The attorneys at Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. identify several ways in which employers may violate these protections:

.Refusing to grant requested FMLA leave.

.Counting protected absences against employees under attendance policies.

.Terminating employees for taking leave.

.Failing to reinstate an employee to their position after leave ends.

.Interfering with rights by expecting employees to work while on leave.

.Subjecting employees to harassment or unfair treatment upon their return.

Eligibility and Employer Obligations

Under the CFRA, an employer is considered a "covered employer" if they employ 5 or more persons within a 75-mile radius. Employees are generally eligible for leave if they have worked for the employer for at least 12 months and have completed at least 1,250 hours of service during the 12-month period immediately preceding the leave.

Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. serves as a fearless advocate for employees who have been wronged.

"We fight to enforce employee rights when employers violate family medical leave laws," said Mr. Michael Akopyan, Spokesperson for Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The firm's commitment to its clients is reflected in the feedback received from its clients. "Michael is a talented attorney who truly cared for me and protected my rights. I am extremely pleased with Michael and his team," said a client.

Another client shared their experiences,“I highly recommend Akopyan Law Firm, for their exceptional expertise in employment law matters. They provided invaluable assistance in resolving a lawsuit involving our employee, demonstrating a thorough understanding of complex legal issues and achieving favorable outcome efficiently. Additionally, their ongoing guidance on employee relations has been instrumental in maintaining a positive and compliant environment at our restaurant. The team's professionalism, responsiveness, and strategic approach make them an outstanding choice for any business facing similar challenges."

Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. serves clients through multiple offices in Southern California, including:

.Encino Office: 15821 Ventura Blvd. Suite 645, Encino, CA 91436 | (818) 509-9975

.Costa Mesa Office: 3330 Harbor Blvd, 2nd Floor, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | (657) 224-4422

.Temecula Office: 41877 Enterprise Circle N., Suite 200, Temecula, CA 92590 | (951) 394-7421

.Rancho Cucamonga Office: 9431 Haven Ave. Suite 232, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 | (909) 966-5204

.Bakersfield Office: 4900 California Avenue, Ste. 210-B, Bakersfield, CA 93309 | (661) 874-4118

.Oxnard Office: 300 Esplanade Drive, Ste. 900, Oxnard, CA 93036 | (805) 504-1205

.Culver City Office: 400 Corporate Pointe, Suite 300, Culver City, CA 90230 | (424) 600-6330

.San Diego Office: 8880 Rio San Diego Dr., Floor 8, San Diego, CA 92108 | (619) 812-0225

The firm offers complimentary evaluations of potential cases involving the violation of employee rights. Individuals seeking a no-cost case evaluation can speak directly with an attorney to determine the merits of their situation.

California employees who believe their family medical leave rights have been violated can contact Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. at (818) 509-9975 or visit to schedule a complimentary case evaluation. Additional information about employment law topics is available at blog/.

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., a leading employment law firm in Los Angeles that fights for wrongfully terminated employees, is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

Contact Details:

Michael Akopyan

Ani M. Akopyan

