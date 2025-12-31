Tripura CM Launches Mukhyamantri Niramay Arogya Abhiyan

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Dec 31 (IANS) Emphasising early detection and awareness of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said that the state Health Department is working towards making Tripura a healthy, conscious and welfare-oriented state.

Saha said the Mukhyamantri Niramay Arogya Abhiyan (MNAA) has been launched with the objective of ensuring affordable, quality and timely healthcare services for people from all walks of life across the state.

He described the campaign as a far-reaching and strong initiative of the state government.

The Chief Minister made these remarks after inaugurating the state-level MNAA at Pragna Bhavan. The campaign has been launched by the state Health Department in collaboration with the Tripura National Health Mission. An AI-based pilot training module on tuberculosis (TB) was also launched on the occasion.

Calling the day significant for the Health Department, Saha, who holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolio, said that a new feather had been added to its work.

“Non-communicable diseases have become a major concern globally. At present, around 65 per cent of people in India are suffering from non-communicable diseases. Late detection increases the risk of complications, making early diagnosis extremely important,” he said.

The Chief Minister pointed out that diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, heart ailments and various types of cancer have become increasingly common among people above the age of 30.

“In many cases, these diseases are not detected at an early stage and later turn serious. To address this, a preventive and people-oriented initiative has been taken to create awareness, identify diseases early and bring patients under treatment,” he added.

Saha said,“Awareness and a disciplined lifestyle are essential to remain healthy. The present state government is committed to providing timely healthcare services, and new health initiatives are being launched with this goal.”

Highlighting the scale of screening efforts, the Chief Minister said that 6.80 lakh people were screened for diabetes and high blood pressure in the state last year.

Of them, 25,259 were diagnosed with diabetes and 49,153 with high blood pressure. In addition, 5.28 lakh women were screened for breast cancer and one lakh women for cervical cancer.

“Those diagnosed were brought under treatment and kept under regular follow-up. Considering the urgency, this campaign is being implemented within a defined time frame and in mission mode. Screening, treatment and follow-up for non-communicable diseases will be carried out through this programme,” he said.

Referring to the launch of the AI-based TB training module, Saha said it reflected the adoption of modern medical technology in the state.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised human welfare through the use of technology. Keeping that vision in mind, the state government is adopting new and innovative approaches in healthcare,” he said.

The Chief Minister also urged health department staff at all levels to play a responsible role in ensuring the success of these programmes.

Health Department Secretary Kiran Gitte, Tripura National Health Mission Director Saju Wahid, Health Director Debashree Debbarma, Disease Prevention Department Director Anjan Das, and Medical Education Department Director H. P. Sharma were present at the event.