Ann Arbor Buyer's Agent Charo Ledon Receives Fighting Fiduciary Award After Saving First-Time Buyers Over $31,000

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Charo Ledon, a buyer's agent with The Home Buyer's Agent of Ann Arbor, has received the Fighting Fiduciary Award from the National Home Buyer's Association for her work protecting and advocating for a first-time homebuyer couple in a highly competitive Southeast Michigan market.

Ledon helped the buyers secure a home priced at $250,000 while saving them more than $31,000 through a combination of strategic price negotiations, inspection advocacy, and vendor coordination. The savings included over $24,000 in initial price negotiations, nearly $7,000 in negotiated repair credits, and hundreds of dollars in additional vendor savings.

The buyers had been effectively priced out of the Ann Arbor housing market. Through careful analysis, persistence, and detailed due diligence, Ledon helped them purchase a 2,400-square-foot home with significant architectural character in a neighboring community, allowing them to remain close to work and family while staying within their budget.

The Fighting Fiduciary Award recognizes buyer agents who demonstrate exceptional loyalty, skill, and persistence in protecting their clients' financial and personal interests-particularly when those efforts require navigating complex inspections, negotiations, and market pressures.

Along with the award from the National Home Buyer's Association, Ledon received a $1,500 performance bonus from her brokerage, The Home Buyer's Agent of Ann Arbor.

“Charo and her clients worked very well together to purchase a charming hundred-year-old home,” said Jon Boyd, broker/owner of The Home Buyer's Agent of Ann Arbor.“She helped other clients save more on purchases this year, but this home stood out because of all the different inspections and efforts needed to make sure the buyers were protected.”

The Home Buyer's Agent of Ann Arbor is an exclusive buyer agency, meaning the firm never lists homes and represents only buyers. This structure eliminates conflicts of interest and allows agents to focus solely on advocacy, negotiation, and risk reduction for homebuyers. It is the only real estate brokerage in the area that meets the standards to be a member of The National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents (NAEBA).