403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lurex Bio Announces Formation Of Scientific Advisory Board
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Lurex Bio Inc., a biotechnology company advancing next-generation immune-engineering platforms, today announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory be Board (SAB), composed of internationally recognized leaders in immunology, oncology, translational science, and therapeutic development.
The formation of the Scientific Advisory Board was spearheaded by Dr. Fred McCall-Perez, Chief Executive Officer of Lurex Bio, who led the identification, vetting, and recruitment of board members to ensure depth across immunology, translational science, and therapeutic development. In his role as CEO, Dr. McCall-Perez will provide strategic oversight and ensure alignment between the company's scientific vision and its execution roadmap.
“Our goal in assembling this board was to bring together scientists who not only understand immune complexity, but who have repeatedly translated that understanding into real therapeutic progress,” said Dr. Fred McCall-Perez, CEO of Lurex Bio.“This group provides the depth, rigor, and perspective needed to guide Lurex Bio through its next phase of scientific and translational development.”
Lurex Bio's proprietary platforms - including NeoTagTM, AtraxisTM, Atraxis-XTM, and DeltaGate LogicTM - are designed to address immune evasion by enabling precise, non-genetic immune engagement and signal control.
Scientific Leadership and Advisory Expertise
The Scientific Advisory Board is chaired by Dr. Dusan Kostić, Senior Vice President of Clinical & Medical Affairs at BioXcel Therapeutics.
Additional board members include:. Dr. Vikrant Borse. Dr. Joshua Ghofrani. Dr. Andrej Jedinak. Dr. Maëlig Morvan. Dr. Nicholas M. Valiante. Dr. Abdull J. Massri.
About Lurex Bio Inc. Lurex Bio is a biotechnology innovator focused on re-engineering immune recognition through precision-designed, non-genetic therapeutic platforms.
Contact:
Email:...
Tel. 855-LUREXBIO
501 East Las Olas Blvd Ste 300
Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301
The formation of the Scientific Advisory Board was spearheaded by Dr. Fred McCall-Perez, Chief Executive Officer of Lurex Bio, who led the identification, vetting, and recruitment of board members to ensure depth across immunology, translational science, and therapeutic development. In his role as CEO, Dr. McCall-Perez will provide strategic oversight and ensure alignment between the company's scientific vision and its execution roadmap.
“Our goal in assembling this board was to bring together scientists who not only understand immune complexity, but who have repeatedly translated that understanding into real therapeutic progress,” said Dr. Fred McCall-Perez, CEO of Lurex Bio.“This group provides the depth, rigor, and perspective needed to guide Lurex Bio through its next phase of scientific and translational development.”
Lurex Bio's proprietary platforms - including NeoTagTM, AtraxisTM, Atraxis-XTM, and DeltaGate LogicTM - are designed to address immune evasion by enabling precise, non-genetic immune engagement and signal control.
Scientific Leadership and Advisory Expertise
The Scientific Advisory Board is chaired by Dr. Dusan Kostić, Senior Vice President of Clinical & Medical Affairs at BioXcel Therapeutics.
Additional board members include:. Dr. Vikrant Borse. Dr. Joshua Ghofrani. Dr. Andrej Jedinak. Dr. Maëlig Morvan. Dr. Nicholas M. Valiante. Dr. Abdull J. Massri.
About Lurex Bio Inc. Lurex Bio is a biotechnology innovator focused on re-engineering immune recognition through precision-designed, non-genetic therapeutic platforms.
Contact:
Email:...
Tel. 855-LUREXBIO
501 East Las Olas Blvd Ste 300
Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment