IGL Cuts Cooking Gas Price In Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS): The country's largest city gas retailer, Indraprastha Gas Ltd, on Wednesday reduced the price of piped cooking gas supplied to households by Rs 0.70 per standard cubic metre (scm) in Delhi and NCR.

The reduction in rates will be effective from January 1, the company announced in a post on X.

"IGL has announced a substantial reduction in its domestic piped natural gas (PNG) prices this coming New Year for its consumers in Delhi and NCR by Rs 0.70 per standard cubic metre (scm)," the company said.

The revised price after reduction will work out to Rs 47.89 per scm in Delhi, Rs 46.70 per scm in Gurugram and Rs 47.76 per scm in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

The price reduction comes in the wake of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board's (PNGRB) recent restructuring of pipeline tariffs, which have reduced the cost of transporting natural gas.

The gas is piped for cooking in household kitchens. It is also used as a fuel for generating electricity, as a feedstock for producing fertiliser and making CNG, which is used as a green fuel for running vehicles such as taxis and buses in cities.

"IGL reinforces its commitment to making clean energy both accessible and affordable as we step into 2026," the IGL said in a statement.

PNGRB had on December 16 announced a rationalised tariff structure for pipelines that carry natural gas.

The revised tariffs, which are kicking in from January 1, make natural gas transportation simpler, fairer and more cost-effective for consumers and city gas distribution companies.

Under the rationalised tariff structure for transporting natural gas, which will come into effect from January 1, 2026, the number of distance-based tariff zones has been reduced from three to two - up to 300 km and beyond - with a single lower Zone-1 rate (around Rs 54 per million British thermal unit) now applied nationwide for CNG and domestic PNG customers regardless of distance from the gas source, PNGRB said in a statement.