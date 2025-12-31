Mamata's 'Duryodhana' Jibe At Shah Sparks BJP Backlash In Bengal

Following West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee equating Union Minister Amit Shah to Mahabharata characters Duryodhana and Dushasana, BJP leader Roopa Ganguly slammed the Chief Minister and said that such remarks were only lowering her own reputation.

Speaking to ANI, Roopa Ganguly said, "She has a stature, and if she talks like this, then all the people influenced by her will also get the habit of talking like this. She is herself the Home Minister. In the past also she has made defamatory remarks against leaders. This is only lowering her own reputation."

BJP Confident of Victory

BJP leader Rahul Sinha said that TMC's situation is very bad, and whenever an election is held, the BJP government will be formed. BJP leader Rahul Sinha said, "Every time Union Home Minister Amit Shah has visited, BJP workers in West Bengal have been energised. The CM is upset, which is why she is using such language. She is scared, which is why she used this language, and it shows TMC's time is over. The way TMC is misbehaving with the Election Commission it clarifies the condition of the TMC. The election will be held on time in West Bengal, and whenever an election is held, the BJP government will be formed."

BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal said that Home Minister Amit Shah has blown the trumpet for victory in West Bengal. Speaking to ANI, Priyanka Tibrewal said, "We are confident that the BJP will form the government. It is clear this time that Mamata Banerjee is doing the politics of Hindu-Muslim, and the BJP is talking about development. The way violence has been spread here in last 20 years it will be changed and a government will be formed which will give jobs to people and ration for the poor."

Mamata's Fiery Response to Shah's Accusations

Earlier, CM Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday hit back at Union Minister Amit Shah, who equated the TMC government with "fear and corruption", accusing the CM of refusing to provide land for border fencing. Mamata Banerjee, in response, compared the BJP leaders to Duryodhana and Dushasana, mythological characters in the epic Mahabharat.

Replying to Shah's accusations, she noted that the TMC government granted land for fencing in Petrapol and Andal. Addressing a public meeting, she said, "Remember the situation 14 years ago, people were scared. A lot of development work was done for Bankura, and much was done to overcome the water crisis. The elections have arrived, and people are being harassed in the name of SIR."

"A Dushasana has come to Bengal. As soon as the elections come, Dushasana and Duryodhana start appearing. Dushasana has come, a disciple of Shakuni, who has come to gather information. Today, they are saying that Mamata Banerjee didn't give land. If I hadn't given the land, what would have happened? Who gave the land in Petrapole? Who gave the land in Andal?" the TMC leader added.

While Union Minister Shah maintained that infiltration through West Bengal's border was a national security issue, Mamata Banerjee struck back and said, "They say that immigrants only come from Bengal. If that's the case, then did you carry out the attack in Pahalgam? Who was behind the incident that happened in Delhi? Corrupt BJP party. They are harassing people in the name of SIR Only you and your son will eat, and we will be lectured."

The Special Intensive Revision of the voter list and the influx of immigrants in West Bengal have become heated issues, likely to be turned into planks in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections in the state. Amit Shah's visit to West Bengal concluded on Wednesday. (ANI)

