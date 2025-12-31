MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Montoddler Announces Strong 2025 Growth as It Enters Its Third Year in the U.S. Market Following its growth during 2025 in the U.S. market, Montoddler is preparing to enter Europe while expanding its catalog with innovative Montessori beds and floor beds.

Wayne, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2025) - Montoddler, a manufacturer of Montessori beds and floor beds, announced continued growth in the United States as it enters its third year in the market. The company reported 23% sales growth in 2025, with Montessori floor beds leading the expansion at 32% growth. Total customer numbers increased by 19%, while the average number of products purchased per customer rose by 15% during 2025.







"Our growth in 2025 reflects a clear shift in how families approach children's furniture," said Saim Demirci, Founder of Montoddler. "Parents are making more intentional choices and investing in fewer, higher-quality products. This is especially evident in the growing interest in Montessori floor beds, which support independence while prioritizing safety and practical design. These trends are reflected in our growth figures, with floor beds achieving 32% growth, surpassing our overall average."

In 2025, Montoddler's strongest-performing product was its Montessori floor bed in twin size, a format increasingly adopted by U.S. families seeking accessible, independence-friendly sleep environments inspired by Montessori principles. The company notes that parents are drawn to floor bed concepts for the autonomy they encourage, along with their simplicity and functionality, which align with modern home layouts and everyday family routines.

Looking ahead, Montoddler plans to expand its portfolio with new Montessori bed models designed to offer distinctive options within the category while remaining aligned with the brand's core principles: safety-first engineering, functional simplicity, and durable craftsmanship suited to daily family use. As part of this strategy, the company is also preparing to enter European markets in 2026.

"2025 proved that when you build for real parenting needs, growth can follow even in a challenging demographic environment. This product-driven growth is taking place against a broader demographic shift in the U.S. parenting landscape," said Demirci. "In 2026, we plan to build on that momentum by expanding into Europe and introducing new Montessori bed designs that support children's independence while giving parents confidence in quality and safety."

"Parents today are having fewer children, but their expectations are higher," Demirci added. "They are investing more per child and looking for well-designed, safety-first products that support independence and everyday life at home. This shift in priorities has been a key factor behind our growth and will continue to shape how we expand in the years ahead."

Montoddler is a premium early childhood brand specializing in high-quality Montessori beds and Montessori floor beds designed to support independence, safety, and natural development. With a focus on thoughtful craftsmanship and Montessori-inspired design principles, Montoddler helps families create nurturing sleep environments that fit real-life parenting needs.

For more information on Montoddler, visit .

