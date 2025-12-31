Lviv Border Guards Organize New Year Flash Mob

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the State Border Guard Service, Ukrinform reports.

"At Rava-Ruska, on the border in the Lviv region, border guards of the 7th Carpathian Border Guard Detachment, together with travelers, created a human Christmas tree – a warm and touching flash mob that filled the checkpoint with a festive atmosphere.

By becoming part of the New Year composition, the participants reminded everyone that the border is not only about control, but also about the first emotions of returning home," the statement said.

Border guards destroy Russian shelters in Kursk direction with drones

The human Christmas tree was formed on the inbound route to Ukraine. More than 50 people took part in the flash mob, including border guards and citizens who were crossing the border at the time.

Earlier reports said that border guards from the 7th Carpathian Border Guard Detachment received assistance worth UAH 25 million from the Lviv region.