European Instructors To Train Ukrainians For As Long As Necessary

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Lieutenant Colonel Detlef Schachel of the German Army Command said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

He said that over the past three years, within the framework of the EUMAM Ukraine training mission (Multinational Special Training Command), approximately 23,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been trained in Germany alone, while the overall number trained throughout the EU exceeded 85,000.

Schachel recalled that the program had started in October 2022 and noted that training in Germany was being conducted at around 30 locations. He added that courses held at headquarters near Berlin involved representatives from 13 different countries.

According to him, the duration of training ranges from one to several weeks, depending on the specific skills being taught. He explained that trainees include both those at the very beginning of their military careers and highly experienced personnel arriving directly from the war zone. In this context, he acknowledged that instructors themselves often find they are learning as well and gaining valuable experience and knowledge. He added that after each training cycle, instructors and the Ukrainian side discuss what could be improved and what worked well.

Schachel noted that the main focus areas include infantry, air forces – particularly air defense – as well as naval forces.

He said that the instructors were providing the training Ukraine needed, teaching a wide range of skills to ensure Ukrainian troops were ready to carry out successful missions on the front line. He added that Ukrainian servicemembers were highly motivated, quick learners who clearly understood the purpose of their training, and emphasized that working with Ukrainians and supporting them in achieving success on the battlefield and victory in the war was a meaningful daily task. He also stressed that the program would continue for as long as necessary.

As previously reported, the EUMAM Ukraine mission provides coordinated, high-quality training with instructors from across Europe, focusing on the development of skills that save lives on the battlefield.