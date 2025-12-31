CCD: Russia Plans To Shut Down Mobile Internet On New Year's Eve

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at the National Security and Defense Council on Facebook.

"The official explanation is classic - concern for citizens so that they can 'walk and celebrate peacefully'. In other words, the authorities are once again trying to present restrictions on basic freedoms as a blessing," the statement said.

According to monitoring projects, mobile internet was shut down more than 11,000 time in Russian regions in 2025. In particular, shutdowns occurred in 80 regions of the Russian Federation, sometimes on a daily basis.

The CCD noted that the New Year's shutdowns are a logical continuation of this policy of digital control, and the internet in Russia is becoming increasingly controlled. In particular, only resources approved by the Kremlin are working, and in fact, this is a matter of filtering reality.

“However, there is a positive side to such decisions - if the Russian authorities do decide to shut down mobile internet, then on New Year's Eve the world will be able to take a break from Russians online,” the CCD emphasized.

