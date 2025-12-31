34 New Schools Built 2054 Others Maintained In 2025-Education Ministry

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) –During 2025, the Ministry of Education achieved "significant" educational milestones in its journey to develop the sector by continuing to implement its ambitious strategic vision to modernize the entire educational system.Noting its diverse achievements, the ministry??developed the content of the General Secondary Education Certificate Examination (Tawjihi).In this context, the new format of the exam was implemented on 11th-grade students by incorporating artificial intelligence technologies to correct papers and analyze the results.Additionally, 1,079 computer labs were equipped to administer the online Tawjihi exam, which enabled 20,000 students to take the exam electronically in a single session, as part of the transition from paper-based formula to electronic exams.As part of the ministry's efforts to achieve full student enrollment and improve the "attractive" learning environment, 34 new schools were established nationwide.In its statement Wdnesday, the ministry announced 50 classroom expansion projects were completed in existing schools during 2025, which contributed to eliminate 22 schools operating on a double-shift system and discard 10 leased school buildings this year.Furthermore, 2054 schools were also maintained and upgraded to carry out comprehensive maintenance work, execute school rehabilitation for (BTEC) streams, install solar energy systems, and rehabilitate schools for inclusive education.The ministry noted this effort aimed to enhance "quality" of infrastructure and the safe environment to ensure continuity of the educational process.The ministry also referred to a comprehensive field survey of 3596 government school buildings, in a bid to assess educational infrastructure and identify maintenance needs.