Parliament Passes 18 Bills In 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec 31 (Petra) – The Parliament, both the Senate and Lower House, wrapped up 2025, having passed a package of key legislation, chief among these is a draft amendment to the National Service and Reserve Service Law.HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II announced reactivation of the National Service program in August, 2025, during a meeting with young men and women from Irbid Governorate.The year also saw parliament passing the draft general budget laws for the fiscal years 2025 and 2026, a first of its kind, as it marked the approval of two budgets for two years in a single year. Furthermore, for the first time in decades, the budget for the fiscal year 2026 was finalized before the end of the year.In the last two months of 2025, the parliament passed several draft laws: an amendment to the National Service and Reserve Service Law of 2025, an amendment to the Official Gazette Law of 2025, and an amendment to the Sharia Enforcement Law of 2025, in addition to the General Budget Law for the fiscal year 2026.It also passed two draft laws: an amendment to the Electronic Transactions Law of 2025 and an amendment to the Endowments, Islamic Affairs, and Holy Sites Law of 2025.In 2025, the parliament passed several draft laws, including the General Statistics Law of 2024, an amendment to the Jordanian National Building Law of 2024, and an amendment to the Law Regulating the Surveying Profession and Real Estate Offices of 2025.It also approved the the 2024 Agricultural Risk Reduction Solidarity Fund law, the 2024 amendment to the Residency and Foreigners Affairs Law, and the 2024 amendment to the Labor Law.The parliament passed other legislation; the 2025 amendment to the Law on Restructuring Government Institutions and Departments, the 2024 amendment to the Civil Aviation Law, the 2025 amendment to the Customs Law, the 2024 law establishing the Jordanian National Commission for Women, the 2025 General Electricity Law, the 2025 Cooperatives Law, the 2025 amendment to the Penal Code, and the 2025 law regulating transactions in virtual assets.Thus, the National Assembly passed 18 laws during its first ordinary session and the first two months of its second ordinary session, in addition to debating the 2024 Audit Bureau report.