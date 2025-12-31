Hodusoft Enhances Its Partner Program To Deliver Competitive Edge For Isps, ITS's & Msps

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 31, 2025 4:00 am - Strengthening partner success through advanced communications solutions, flexible engagement models, and higher margins

HoduSoft, a leading provider of unified communication solutions, has enhanced its channel partner program for Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Internet Telephony Service Providers (ITSPs), and Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

The enhanced channel partner program would help ISPs, ITSPs, and MSPs accelerate growth and strengthen market positioning. The program is designed to offer higher profitability, faster sales cycles, and deeper collaboration opportunities.

Organizations interested in joining the HoduSoft channel partner program can fill out the partner onboarding form on the official website. The team will connect to explore collaboration opportunities and next steps.

By enrolling into the channel partner program, ISPs, ITSPs, and MSPs can enjoy a wide array of perks such as rewards and recognitions, training and certification programs, guaranteed attractive license-based commission, lead generation programs, marketing and sales support, joint marketing events, world wide access to markets, and more.

Key benefits of the HoduSoft channel partner program include:

Expanded market reach through HoduSoft's global presence and brand credibility.

Increased revenue streams and opportunities with attractive commissions and incentive programs.

Incentive programs aimed at rewarding and motivating efforts.

Dedicated training, certification, and technical support resources.

Exclusive access to products, promotions, and joint go-to-market initiatives.

Opportunities to collaborate on innovation and product development.

Speaking on the revamped channel partner program, Kartik Khambhati, co-founder and chief business development officer, said, "HoduSoft's partners have played an integral role in its global expansion. By strengthening our partner ecosystem, we are enabling ISPs, ITSPs, and MSPs to unlock new revenue streams, expand into new markets, and build long-term, profitable customer relationships."

He further stated, "The enhanced channel partner program not only removes friction from onboarding but also strengthens partner margins and ensures that our collaborators can move faster in competitive markets."

Bharat Lalcheta, co-founder and chief technology officer, said, "ISPs, ITSPs, and MSPs today are looking beyond products. They want dependable technology partners who invest in shared success. This program is our commitment to long-term collaboration, not just short-term transactions."

He added, "This enhanced program allows partners to not only sell our solutions but actively participate in how they evolve. When partners succeed in delivering consistent quality and innovation to their customers, it validates our technology vision and accelerates our shared growth."

From a technology enablement perspective, the enhanced partner program focuses on readiness and consistency. Partners are supported with structured onboarding, ongoing training, and certification programs that help them confidently position, deploy, and support solutions across varied customer environments.

ISPs, ITSPs, and MSPs looking to gain a competitive advantage in an increasingly dynamic communications landscape can consider becoming a part of HoduSoft's growing partner network. To know more about visit: