Top Checked Revolutionizes Nationwide Hiring With Comprehensive Screening Services

Top Checked is a nationwide background screening company providing fast, accurate employment checks, criminal records, drug testing, and identity verification. We help businesses make safe, compliant hiring decisions with confidence daily!

Missouri – November 12, 2025 – Ensuring safe and reliable hiring practices is a growing priority for organizations nationwide. Top Checked, a leading background verification and screening company, offers robust solutions including Criminal Background Checks, Employment & Volunteer Screening Packages, and Drug Screening, helping employers, nonprofits, and volunteer programs make informed and compliant hiring decisions.

Headquartered in the Kansas City area, Top Checked combines industry expertise with advanced technology to deliver accurate, fast, and legally compliant screening results to clients across all 50 states.

Comprehensive Screening Solutions for All Industries

Top Checked provides tailored services to meet the specific needs of any organization, ensuring risk reduction, compliance, and transparency:

Criminal Background Checks: Complete federal, state, and county-level searches for convictions, pending cases, and other relevant criminal records.

Employment & Volunteer Screening Packages: Verification of past employment, education, identity, and volunteer history for trustworthy hiring decisions.

Drug Screening: Reliable testing to maintain safe and drug-free workplaces.

These services are designed to accommodate businesses of all sizes and sectors, from small organizations to large corporations.

Founder's Message: Accuracy and Transparency for Safer Workplaces

“Hiring decisions are only as strong as the information behind them,” said the Founder of Top Checked.“We provide employers with precise, compliant reports while allowing applicants to review and dispute results. Transparency and accuracy are fundamental to building trust in the workplace.”

Since 2018, Top Checked has served organizations across all 50 U.S. states, ensuring every report is verified through its Criminal Confirmation Process. This meticulous approach allows clients to reduce hiring risks and promote safe, compliant workplaces.

Flexible Packages Tailored to Every Organization

Top Checked supports diverse industries, including healthcare, education, retail, construction, and finance. Clients can enhance their screening packages with optional services such as identity verification, continuous monitoring, professional license verification, and motor vehicle record checks, ensuring comprehensive, industry-specific solutions.

Innovating for the Future of Screening

Looking ahead, Top Checked will launch a secure digital results dashboard, enabling real-time access to background check reports. This technology will streamline processes, increase transparency, and provide faster, more efficient hiring solutions for organizations nationwide.

About Top Checked

Top Checked is a nationwide background verification and screening company headquartered in Kansas City. Since 2018, the company has provided Criminal Background Checks, Employment & Volunteer Screening Packages, and Drug Screening to employers, nonprofits, and individuals across all 50 U.S. states. Committed to accuracy, transparency, and compliance, Top Checked helps organizations make safe and confident hiring decisions.

Contact Information:

Top Checked

210 SW Marketplace, Ste 240, Lee's Summit, MO 64063, United States

Phone: (816) 702-6000

Website:

Location: