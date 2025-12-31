Gaelix Marine Service Expands Global Supply Of LALIZAS Liferafts And Safety Solutions

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 31, 2025 7:27 am - Gaelix Marine Service expands worldwide supply of LALIZAS liferafts and certified marine safety equipment, supporting shipping companies, fleets, charter operators, and shipyards with reliable deliveries and professional technical guidance.

Athens, Greece - Gaelix Marine Service announces the expansion of its global supply program for LALIZAS liferafts and professional marine safety equipment, supporting shipping companies, fleets, charter operators, and shipyards worldwide.

As an official representative of LALIZAS, Gaelix Marine Service delivers certified safety solutions designed to meet demanding maritime regulations and inspection requirements. The portfolio covers commercial, charter, and professional marine applications.

For more than 40 years, LALIZAS has been one of the most recognized brands in marine safety, manufacturing equipment trusted by professional mariners and authorities around the world. The product range includes SOLAS liferafts, ISO liferafts, lifejackets, immersion suits, MOB systems, flares, and complete onboard safety kits.

“Safety at sea is a responsibility, not an option,” said Dimitris Igropoulos, CEO of Gaelix Marine Service.“Through our cooperation with LALIZAS, we support shipping companies and fleets with compliant products, expert consultation, and dependable logistics - whether they need a single item or full fleet supply.”

Through Gaelix Marine Service, customers can source the complete line of LALIZAS liferafts, available in SOLAS and ISO versions, with canister or valise options. Service support, spare parts, and technical assistance are also available. Each liferaft is produced under strict quality control and meets international maritime standards.

Beyond liferafts, Gaelix Marine Service offers a comprehensive safety supply program: lifejackets, immersion suits, lifebuoys, firefighting accessories, pyrotechnics, signage, emergency kits, and MOB systems. The company assists clients with product selection, documentation, and logistics coordination.

With coordinated warehouse operations and reliable international shipping, Gaelix Marine Service provides deliveries in any quantity, including project supply for refits and newbuilds, as well as urgent replacements when needed.

For inquiries, quotations, and fleet supply requests, customers can contact the Gaelix Marine Service team directly.