UN Official: Israeli Occupation's Suspension In Aid Agencies From Gaza Outrageous
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Human Rights Commissioner, Volker Turk, on Wednesday expressed concern over the Israeli occupation's suspension of numerous aid agencies from Gaza describing it as "outrageous".
In a statement released from Geneva, Turk said, "This is the latest in a pattern of unlawful restrictions on humanitarian access including Israel's ban on UNRWA (the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East) as well as attacks on Israeli and Palestinian NGOs amid broader access issues faced by the UN and other humanitarians."
He urged all states, in particular those with influence, to take urgent steps and insist that Israeli occupation immediately allow aid to enter into Gaza unhindered.
He stressed, "Such arbitrary suspensions make an already intolerable situation even worse for the people of Gaza."
Turk also reminded the Israeli occupation authorities of their obligation under international law to ensure the provision of essential supplies of daily life in Gaza, including by allowing and facilitating humanitarian relief.
Earlier, this week the Israeli occupation announced to halt the activities of several international humanitarian organizations operating in Gaza, including Doctors Without Borders, starting from January 1, 2026. (End)
