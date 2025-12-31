HMC Performs First Robotic Bilateral Ureteric Reimplantation In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has successfully performed the first robotic bilateral ureteric reimplantation in Qatar at Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital, marking a significant advancement in the treatment of complex urinary tract obstruction and reinforcing HMC's commitment to introducing advanced surgical techniques and technologies to medical care.

The procedure was carried out using the da Vinci Robotic Xi system on a Qatari male patient in his 30s who was suffering from a severe inflammatory condition that had blocked both ureters, the tubes that drain urine from the kidneys to the bladder. Prior to surgery, the patient required long-term ureteric stents to maintain urine flow, which meant repeated procedures under general anesthesia every six to twelve months.

The bilateral robotic ureteric reimplantation involved surgically reimplanting both ureters to restore normal urine drainage from the kidneys to the bladder. While ureteric reimplantation has previously been performed in Qatar using open surgery, this is the first time the procedure has been completed robotically.

Traditionally, patients with this condition could only be managed using temporary measures, such as repeated stent replacements. These procedures carry ongoing risks, including infection, bleeding, pain, and lower urinary tract symptoms, as well as the cumulative risks associated with multiple anesthetics. The introduction of robotic surgery allows surgeons to perform this complex procedure with greater precision, reduced risk, and significantly faster recovery for patients.

For the patient, the outcome has been life-changing. He is now completely stent-free, with normal urine flow from the kidneys to the bladder, and has made a full recovery, no longer requiring repeated hospital visits, imaging, or procedures. Most importantly, the obstruction has been repaired, ensuring his kidneys are protected and functioning normally.

The introduction of robotic bilateral ureteric reimplantation at HMC represents a major step forward in patient care. It reduces the need for repeated surgical interventions, lowers the risk of recurrent infections, and minimizes long-term follow-up requirements for both patients and healthcare services.

This milestone reflects HMC's commitment to moving beyond temporary treatment options and delivering definitive, high-quality surgical care through the adoption of advanced medical technologies. By expanding the use of robotic surgery, HMC continues to improve clinical outcomes, enhance recovery, and significantly improve quality of life for patients.

This achievement further strengthens HMC's role as a national and regional leader in complex urological and robotic surgery, ensuring patients in Qatar have access to world-class care close to home.