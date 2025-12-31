First American Properties CEO Michael S. Eisenga Applauds Economic And Security Gains In The First Year Of President Trump's Second Term

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLUMBUS, Wis., Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael S. Eisenga, Chief Executive Officer of First American Properties, today issued the following statement recognizing the economic, fiscal, and public safety developments reported during the first year of President Donald J. Trump's second term.

“As 2025 comes to a close, we need to take a look at how strong leadership and consistent policy execution are essential to economic confidence and long-term growth,” said Eisenga.“Over the past year, the United States has seen measurable progress in key economic indicators and national security priorities that directly impact businesses, workers, and communities across the country.”

According to widely reported data, U.S. financial markets reached historic milestones, with both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 achieving record highs. Economic growth accelerated, as third-quarter GDP rose to an annualized rate of 4.3%, reflecting renewed momentum across multiple sectors of the economy.

Inflation declined to approximately 2.7%, easing pressure on household budgets, while average gasoline prices fell to roughly $2.84 per gallon, providing meaningful cost relief to American families and employers alike. Additionally, the national trade deficit reached its lowest level in five years, signaling progress toward more balanced trade outcomes.

Fiscal policy initiatives also delivered continued benefits for workers and businesses. Lower tax rates on working Americans were maintained, and the tax reductions originally enacted during President Trump's first term were made permanent, reinforcing long-term planning certainty for employers, investors, and employees.

On matters of national security and public safety, the administration reported decisive action at the southern border, with enforcement measures resulting in what officials describe as a sealed border. Efforts to address illegal immigration included a strengthened crackdown on criminal aliens, reinforcing public safety and the rule of law.

“As a leader in real estate investment and property management, First American Properties understands the importance of economic stability, workforce confidence, and secure communities,” Eisenga added.“These policy outcomes have contributed to an environment that supports investment, job creation, and sustainable growth. We remain optimistic about the continued strength and resilience of the American economy.”

Media Contact:

First American Properties

Michael Eisenga, CEO

(920) 350-5754

About First American Properties

First American Properties is a privately held investment and real estate management firm headquartered in Columbus, Wisconsin. The firm specializes in strategic asset acquisition, development, and portfolio management across diverse sectors of the U.S. economy.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties.