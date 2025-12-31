Haryana Vigilance Registered 251 Corruption Cases In 2025, Highest In 10 Years: Official

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Dec 31 (IANS) The Haryana Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has carried out a result-oriented campaign against corruption, achieving unprecedented results in 2025. The bureau registered 251 corruption-related cases, including 147 trap or raid cases, the highest number recorded in the past 10 years, an official statement said on Wednesday.

During these operations, Rs 1,03,15,900 was recovered on the spot and a total of 186 accused were arrested.

Among those arrested were 163 government employees, including 13 gazetted officers, 150 non-gazetted officials, and 23 private individuals.

On an average, nearly 13 government employees were arrested every month in corruption cases, reflecting the firm resolve of the government and the proactive functioning of the Vigilance Bureau.

Sharing details, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau chief Ajay Singhal said out of the 251 cases registered in 2025, 147 cases were detected through trap and raid operations, while 104 cases were registered on the basis of enquiries and special checking.

The bureau has shifted its focus from actions limited to lower-level staff to targeting senior officials who operate and facilitate organised corruption networks.

This strategy has been adopted strictly in accordance with the clear directions of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to strike at the roots of the corruption.

In 2025, the bureau carried out decisive action in several high-profile cases.

A private individual was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 30 lakh, in which a Delhi Police Inspector was also found to be a co-accused.

Similarly, two Municipal Councillors, one clerk and one private individual were arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 7.57 lakh. In cases, one Assistant Sub-Inspector ASI and two Sub-Inspectors of the p;olice were caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 4.65 lakh.

An Assistant Engineer (Irrigation) was arrested while taking Rs 3.90 lakh, a Personal Assistant while accepting Rs 3.50 lakh, an Assistant Chief Medical Officer while accepting Rs 3.25 lakh, and two Nursing Orderlies while taking Rs 3 lakh as bribe. A Superintendent of the CGST was apprehended while accepting Rs 2.50 lakh.