Landmark Year: NIA Achieves Over 92 Pc Conviction Rate In 2025

New Delhi, Dec 31 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has concluded an exceptionally productive year in 2025, sustaining a conviction rate above 92 per cent while registering groundbreaking victories against terrorism and organised crime.

The agency's relentless pursuits yielded high-profile extraditions, swift resolutions in recent terror attacks, and significant disruptions to extremist networks across multiple domains.

A standout accomplishment was the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key conspirator in the 2008 Mumbai 26/11 attacks that claimed 166 lives.

After prolonged legal proceedings in the United States, where Rana's appeals were repeatedly dismissed, the Pakistani-Canadian businessman was brought to India in April.

Upon arrival in New Delhi, he was formally arrested and placed in NIA custody, marking a decisive step toward justice for one of India's deadliest terrorist assaults orchestrated by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

In another major diplomatic success, gangster Anmol Bishnoi, brother and close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, was deported from the United States in November.

Absconding since 2022, Anmol faces charges of masterminding criminal syndicates operating from India and abroad to execute terrorist activities, particularly in Delhi and surrounding areas.

The NIA is prioritising a speedy trial in this conspiracy case. The agency wrapped up its probe into the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, where militants from LeT and its proxy, The Resistance Front (TRF), targeted tourists in Baisaran Valley, killing 26 civilians in a religiously motivated assault.

A comprehensive chargesheet was filed against seven accused, including the three perpetrators neutralised by security forces and Pakistan-based handlers.

Rapid progress was also recorded in the November 10 car bomb explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, which killed around 15 people and injured over 20. Classified as a terrorist act linked to radical modules, the case saw nine arrests within weeks of the incident.

Supporting the Centre's deadline to eradicate Left-Wing Extremism by March 31, 2026, NIA initiated nine investigations against top Maoist cadres, chargesheeted 34 individuals, and coordinated extensively with state police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Across 55 newly registered cases, the agency arrested 276 accused-spanning jihadi terror (67), LWE (74), Northeast insurgencies (37), Khalistani networks (28), gangster syndicates (11), and other categories (59). It secured 66 convictions, chargesheeted 320 persons, and attached 12 properties belonging to absconding terrorists and criminals.

Nationwide raids dismantled Khalistani elements, ISIS and Al-Qaeda modules, human trafficking rings-including those exploiting the 'dunki' route-and cross-border smuggling involving Bangladeshi and Myanmar nationals.

Breakthroughs were achieved in targeted killing cases of Praveen Nettaru, Ramalingam, and others, alongside convictions in the 2019 Vishakhapatnam naval espionage matter and multiple Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) networks.

To counter evolving threats, NIA developed specialised databases for tracking lost government weapons and organised crime networks, while conducting advanced training on cryptocurrency investigations. These enhancements, coupled with infrastructure expansion, have significantly bolstered the agency's capabilities.

As India confronts dynamic security challenges, NIA's 2025 performance underscores its pivotal role in dismantling terror ecosystems and upholding national security through meticulous investigation and inter-agency collaboration.