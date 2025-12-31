'Deliberate Distraction': EU's Foreign Policy Chief Rejects Moscow's Claim Of Ukraine Targetting Russian Govt Sites

MENAFN - IANS) Brussels, Dec 31 (IANS) European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas on Wednesday termed Russia's claim of Ukraine targetting its key government sites a "deliberate distraction."

She accused Russia of attempting to derail progress made towards peace by Ukraine and its Western partners and urged international community to not trust Moscow's claims.

In a post on X, Kallas stated, "Russia's claim that Ukraine recently targetted key government sites in Russia is a deliberate distraction. Moscow aims to derail real progress towards peace by Ukraine and its Western partners. No one should accept unfounded claims from the aggressor who has indiscriminately targetted Ukraine's infrastructure and civilians since the start of the war."

Her statement comes as Major General Alexander Romanenkov, Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces' Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops, said on Wednesday that Ukrainian armed forces' drone attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence in the Novgorod region were launched from Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

"At around 7:20 p.m. on December 28, an air attack using unmanned aerial vehicles was discovered from the Sumy and Chernihiv regions of Ukraine," Russian media outlet Izvestia quoted Romanenkov as saying on Wednesday.

Ukraine's attack was targetted, meticulously planned, and multi-layered. According to Russia's Ministry of Defence, its air defence assets destroyed all Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) aimed at the presidential residence.

Russia used Surface-to-Air Missiles (SAMs) and Electronic Warfare (EW) systems to repel Ukrainian armed forces attacks over the Bryansk, Smolensk, and Novgorod regions. As many as 41 drones were shot down over the Novgorod region while 49 drones were shot down over the Bryansk region between December 28-29.

On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Ukraine of launching UAVs at the state residence of Putin in the early hours of December 29. He stated that Russia will respond to Ukraine's attack, Russia's news agency Tass reported.

On the night of December 28-29, "the Kyiv regime launched a terrorist attack using 91 long-range strike unmanned aerial vehicles on the state residence of the president of the Russian Federation in Novgorod Region", the Foreign Minister said.

All drones were destroyed by Russian air defences, and there were no reports about casualties or damage, he said, noting that the development comes amid intense negotiations to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday rejected Russia's allegations, terming it "dangerous statements to undermine achievements of shared diplomatic efforts" made with US President Donald Trump's team and "lies". He called the "residence attack" claim of Russia a "complete fabrication" intended to justify more attacks on Ukraine.

"Russia is at it again, using dangerous statements to undermine all achievements of our shared diplomatic efforts with President Trump's team. We keep working together to bring peace closer. This alleged 'residence strike' story is a complete fabrication intended to justify additional attacks against Ukraine, including Kyiv, as well as Russia's own refusal to take necessary steps to end the war," Zelensky posted on X.

"Typical Russian lies. Furthermore, the Russians have already targeted Kyiv in the past, including the Cabinet of Ministers building. Ukraine does not take steps that can undermine diplomacy. To the contrary, Russia always takes such steps. This is one of many differences between us. It is critical that the world doesn't stay silent now. We cannot allow Russia to undermine the work on achieving a lasting peace," he added.