Akhilesh Yadav Attacks BJP, Says Criminals Roaming Freely Under Patronage Of Power

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Dec 31 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, alleging a complete collapse of law and order and claiming that criminals are operating freely under political protection.

In a statement, the former Chief Minister said hooliganism and anarchy have reached alarming levels across the state.

"Criminals are roaming freely under the protection of those in power, and law and order have completely collapsed. From ordinary citizens to tourists, everyone is being harassed, which is continuously tarnishing Uttar Pradesh's image at both the national and international levels," he said.

Akhilesh Yadav alleged that goons and mafia elements have been given a free hand under BJP rule, allowing them to overpower the police and the administrative machinery.

"In some places, weapons are being distributed openly, in others, tourists are being assaulted, and elsewhere, women and girls are being harassed. Under such circumstances, Uttar Pradesh has lost its claim of being a safe state," he said.

The SP chief further claimed that the authority of the police administration has been severely undermined and that the rule of law is being openly mocked.

"The Chief Minister and the government are maintaining silence on the activities of these anarchic elements. The BJP government's much-touted 'zero tolerance' policy has completely failed and is now reduced to mere slogans," he alleged.

Stating that the government has pushed the state towards anarchy, Akhilesh Yadav said fear and insecurity now prevail among the people.

"The BJP government has utterly failed to ensure the safety of women and girls," he added.

Raising serious concerns over the prevailing state of affairs, the SP President questioned when and against whom action would be taken.

"Who will act against those spreading violent ideologies, distributing weapons door to door, and posing a threat to the country's unity and social harmony?" he asked.