Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amir Exchanges New Year Greetings

Amir Exchanges New Year Greetings


2025-12-31 09:07:33
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, exchanged congratulatory messages on the occasion of the New Year with Their Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses, the leaders of friendly countries, in which His Highness expressed his wishes for them to have good health and happiness, and for their peoples to have more progress and prosperity.

MENAFN31122025000063011010ID1110543308



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search