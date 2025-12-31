Amir Exchanges New Year Greetings

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, exchanged congratulatory messages on the occasion of the New Year with Their Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses, the leaders of friendly countries, in which His Highness expressed his wishes for them to have good health and happiness, and for their peoples to have more progress and prosperity.