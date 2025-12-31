Amir Exchanges New Year Greetings
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, exchanged congratulatory messages on the occasion of the New Year with Their Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses, the leaders of friendly countries, in which His Highness expressed his wishes for them to have good health and happiness, and for their peoples to have more progress and prosperity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment