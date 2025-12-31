Zenatech (NASDAQ: ZENA): Turning Drones Into High-Growth, Recurring Services For Industrial Infrastructure

MENAFN - GetNews) The global Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS) market is booming, valued at $9.42 billion in 2022 and projected to grow at a 36.6% CAGR through 2034. Businesses in solar energy, agriculture, telecom, construction, and defense are adopting drones for surveying, inspection, monitoring, and maintenance, recognizing drones deliver data faster, safer, and more cost-effectively than traditional methods. In solar alone, drone-enabled surveying and mapping is projected to reach $1.14 billion by 2027.

ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) is building a DaaS platform designed to turn drones from experimental tools into mission-critical infrastructure. The company combines proprietary drone hardware, AI-powered analytics, enterprise software, and subscription-based services to provide high-value operations across infrastructure-intensive sectors.“Solar infrastructure demands high-precision surveying and rapid data turnaround,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of ZenaTech.“This acquisition instantly brings these capabilities to our Drone as a Service platform and expands us into this untapped market to provide scalable, drone-enabled solutions that will drive efficiency and speed.”

A Services-First Platform

ZenaTech 's strategy prioritizes recurring services over hardware sales. Its subsidiary, ZenaDrone, develops autonomous drones for applications ranging from industrial surveillance to defense and logistics. Products like the ZenaDrone 1000, IQ Nano, and IQ Square deliver specialized capabilities in agriculture, land surveying, warehouse inventory management, and outdoor inspections.

Rather than selling drones alone, ZenaTech integrates hardware, AI, and analytics into service offerings. This model allows clients to scale drone usage without capital costs, operational complexity, or regulatory risk.“Our Drone as a Service model offers business and government clients flexible, on-demand or subscription-based access to drone services for surveying, inspection, maintenance, power washing, inventory management, and precision agriculture,” Passley said.

Acquisition-Led Growth

ZenaTech has aggressively expanded its DaaS footprint through acquisitions. In 2025 alone, the company completed 19 transactions across North America, Europe, and Australia, with the aim of establishing 25 DaaS locations by mid-2026. Key deals include:



Smith Surveying Group (Jacksonville, FL): Strengthens government and aviation market services, tapping into Florida's $345 million airport modernization budget.

Casado Design Ltd. (UK): Marks ZenaTech's entry into telecom tower design, leveraging growing 5G infrastructure investment across Europe.

Utah Surveying Firm: Expands into the solar infrastructure market, adding LiDAR and 3D mapping capabilities for large-scale solar projects.

Queensland, Australia Surveying Firm: First APAC acquisition, opening the company to mining, government, and natural resources sectors. Holt Surveying & Mapping (Spokane, WA), Andrew Spiewak Land Surveyor (Chicago, IL), Halifax Commercial Window Washing Firm: Further expand North American operations, enhancing land survey, infrastructure, forestry, mining, and power-generation services.

These acquisitions provide existing client bases, recurring revenue, and technical expertise that ZenaTech integrates with drone-enabled workflows, AI analytics, and automation to scale service delivery.

Vertical Expansion and Market Tailwinds

ZenaTech 's approach demonstrates how DaaS scales across high-value industries. In solar infrastructure, drone-based LiDAR, 3D mapping, and automated inspections accelerate planning, construction, and maintenance. Telecom towers, agriculture, forestry, aviation, mining, and wildfire management all benefit from faster, safer, and more accurate drone services, particularly in regulated and geographically dispersed environments.

“Our acquisitions are not just about geography-they deepen service density in infrastructure-rich regions and bring domain expertise that can be enhanced through drone automation,” said Passley.“This strategy reduces customer acquisition risk while accelerating adoption of higher-margin services.”

Strategic Optionality in AI and Defense

Beyond commercial services, ZenaTech is building long-term optionality through its Zena AI R&D Center in Baton Rouge, opening Q1 2026. The facility will develop autonomous systems, AI-driven decision support, sensor fusion, and quantum-enhanced optimization for defense and federal initiatives. While not a near-term revenue driver, these capabilities reinforce commercial offerings and could unlock high-value government contracts.

Conclusion

Drone-as-a-Service is evolving from a niche technology to essential infrastructure. ZenaTech (ZENA) is positioning itself at the forefront with a services-first model, global acquisitions, vertical specialization, and advanced AI and drone technology. By embedding drones into recurring, mission-critical services across solar, telecom, government, and industrial sectors, ZenaTech is building a scalable platform capable of capturing a large share of a fast-growing market. For investors seeking exposure to the intersection of AI, drones, and recurring infrastructure services, ZENA offers a unique growth story supported by tangible market trends, acquisitions, and technological innovation.

