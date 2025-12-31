Talks On Ukraine Enter Critical Phase US Envoy To NATO
"As we head into the new year and negotiations enter a critical phase, U.S. President Donald Trump is the only leader capable of bringing both sides to the table to see if there's a peace deal to be had," Whitaker wrote.
U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker earlier expressed skepticism about Moscow's claims of an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's residence, saying he trusts only U.S. intelligence.
