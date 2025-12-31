Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Talks On Ukraine Enter Critical Phase US Envoy To NATO

Talks On Ukraine Enter Critical Phase US Envoy To NATO


2025-12-31 09:04:26
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said this in a post on X, Ukrinform reports.

"As we head into the new year and negotiations enter a critical phase, U.S. President Donald Trump is the only leader capable of bringing both sides to the table to see if there's a peace deal to be had," Whitaker wrote.

U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker earlier expressed skepticism about Moscow's claims of an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's residence, saying he trusts only U.S. intelligence.

MENAFN31122025000193011044ID1110543292



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search