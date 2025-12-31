Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Head Of CEC: From January 1, Voters Will Be Able To Change Their Voting Address

2025-12-31 09:04:25
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was announced by Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairman Oleh Didenko in an interview with Ukrinfor.

When asked whether it is already possible to change one's voting address, Didenko replied:“According to the CEC resolution, this option will be available starting January 1.”

According to him, to do so, it is necessary to submit an application to the State Voter Registry Department in written or electronic form.

"We already have a mechanism in place for changing voting addresses. The CEC has now resumed the functioning of the State Voter Registry in terms of interaction with citizens. That is, in fact, this mechanism is already open, and it is possible to change the electoral address before the start of the electoral process," said the head of the CEC.

Read also: 6.5 million Ukrainians reside in Europe: Central Election Commission proposes how to vote

He noted that the CEC strives to“simplify this mechanism as much as possible so that the change of electoral address is more long-term, and most citizens can use it.”

As reported, on December 23, the CEC adopted a resolution restoring the functioning of the automated information and communication system“State Register of Voters” in terms of interaction with voters.

UkrinForm

