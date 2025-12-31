Ukrainian Beaten In Poland's Radom: Ambassador Expects Probe, Punishment Of Perpetrators

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In a Facebook post, the Ukrainian diplomat expressed hope that the incident would be properly investigated and that those responsible would be punished, Ukrinform reports.

Bodnar said that violence against Ukrainian citizens abroad, particularly when driven by national hatred, is unacceptable and requires a principled response.

"Recently, in the city of Radom, Republic of Poland, a Ukrainian citizen became the victim of a group attack following a domestic incident that had been resolved without police involvement. Despite this, physical violence was used against him, and offensive remarks related to his national origin were heard during the attack. As a result of the beating, he sustained serious bodily injuries and is currently in hospital," Bodnar said.

He stressed that Ukrainian citizens have the right to respect for their dignity and to security regardless of the country in which they are staying. Therefore, any manifestations of violence or hate speech against Ukrainians are unacceptable and must receive an appropriate legal assessment.

"I expect that the circumstances of this incident will be thoroughly and impartially investigated, and that those responsible will be held accountable in accordance with the law, taking into account all the circumstances of the case, including a possible motive of national hatred," Bodnar said.

He added that Ukraine's consular service in Poland remains in constant working contact with Polish law enforcement authorities and receives the necessary information through official channels. Acts of violence against Ukrainian citizens abroad require a proper and consistent response.

Earlier reports said that police in the Polish city of Wroclaw were investigating the beating of a 23-year-old Ukrainian man: a group of teenagers arranged to meet him, after which the attackers beat him, shaved his head, and drew Nazi symbols on his face.

Photo provided by the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland