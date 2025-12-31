Russia Launches Over 100,000 Drones And About 2,400 Missiles At Ukraine In Year

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this information was reported by the UNITED24 platform on Telegram.

“In 2025, Russia launched more than 60,000 guided aerial bombs, about 2,400 missiles of various types, and more than 100,000 drones at Ukraine. Air raid sirens sounded at least 19,033 times,” the report said.

Every week, thousands of air targets were recorded over Ukraine.

“Every day brought new destruction and losses among the civilian population. Constant attacks destroyed civilian and energy infrastructure, turning people's lives into a struggle for survival,” UNITED24 said.

As reported by Ukrinform, air defenses destroyed 101 of the 127 drones used by the Russians to attack Ukraine since the evening of Tuesday, December 30.