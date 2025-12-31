403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Yemeni Amb. Deeply Commends Kuwait's Humanitarian Support For Yemen
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi
KUWAIT, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- The Ambassador of Yemen to Kuwait, Dr. Ali Mansour bin Safa, said on Wednesday that his country deeply commended the Kuwaiti humanitarian support to the people of Yemen.
Speaking to KUNA while visiting Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) headquarters, Ambassador Safa affirmed that Kuwait's support for development projects in his country was much appreciated and reflected Kuwaitis' immense humanitarian tendencies.
He lauded the KRCS's efforts over the previous years, adding that they displayed genuine care and keenness in helping those in need.
Ambassador Safa revealed that his meeting with KRCS Chairman Khaled Mohammad Al-Maqamis focused on the latest challenges facing Yemen in various fields.
For his part, Al-Maqamis said that Kuwait would continue to provide proper assistance to the people of Yemen, which came in line with the leadership's directives and Kuwaitis' keenness on doing good.
He affirmed that KRCS has launched several projects in Yemen to address the dire needs of the population. (end)
slm
KUWAIT, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- The Ambassador of Yemen to Kuwait, Dr. Ali Mansour bin Safa, said on Wednesday that his country deeply commended the Kuwaiti humanitarian support to the people of Yemen.
Speaking to KUNA while visiting Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) headquarters, Ambassador Safa affirmed that Kuwait's support for development projects in his country was much appreciated and reflected Kuwaitis' immense humanitarian tendencies.
He lauded the KRCS's efforts over the previous years, adding that they displayed genuine care and keenness in helping those in need.
Ambassador Safa revealed that his meeting with KRCS Chairman Khaled Mohammad Al-Maqamis focused on the latest challenges facing Yemen in various fields.
For his part, Al-Maqamis said that Kuwait would continue to provide proper assistance to the people of Yemen, which came in line with the leadership's directives and Kuwaitis' keenness on doing good.
He affirmed that KRCS has launched several projects in Yemen to address the dire needs of the population. (end)
slm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment