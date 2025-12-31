MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Fresh snowfall blanketed several areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir with the Meteorological department forecasting light to moderate precipitation at most places over the next 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

Owing to a cloud cover, the night temperatures remained higher than the seasonal average and settled above the freezing point at most places, the officials said.

Despite the fresh snow, the valley continues to experience an unusually warm winter, with temperatures remaining three to seven degrees above the seasonal average, the MeT officials said.

They said parts of North Kashmir, including Gurez in Bandipora, Gulmarg in Baramulla and Macchil in Kupwara, experienced fresh snowfall, with reports of light to moderate snowfall in higher reaches as well.

The MeT office has said there is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at most places during Wednesday night to Thursday forenoon.