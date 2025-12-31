5 Reasons To Fall In Love With The Wines Of Alentejo This Holiday Season

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bring a taste of southern Portugal to your table this season. With their sunny character, deep heritage, and forward-thinking sustainability,are the perfect pairing for winter gatherings. Here are five reasons they deserve a place on your 2025 holiday table.

ALENTEJO WINES ARE FULL OF CHARACTER

The Alentejo, Portugal's largest and most sustainable winegrowing region, covers over one-third of the country. The land is relatively flat, with a few surrounding hills and mountain ranges, which help categorize the different sub-regions of the Alentejo.

There are 8 PDO Alentejo sub-regions, including Portalegre, Borba, Redondo, Reguengos, Évora, Vidigueira, Granja-Amareleja and Moura. In addition, there is one PGI, Vinho Regional Alentejano, which is divided into three districts: Beja, Évora and Portalegre. Certified Alentejo PDO and Alentejo PGI products include still and sparkling white, red and rosé wines, fortified white and red wines, pomace spirit (Bagaceira) and grape spirit. The Wines of Alentejo have a strong, distinctive character, extremely well-adapted to the geography and climate of the region. Alentejo wines from all sub-regions are full-bodied, incredibly aromatic, well-rounded and smooth, and can be enjoyed young or aged.

ALENTEJO WINES ARE ROOTED IN HERITAGE

Wine is deeply rooted in the history of the Alentejo, evidenced by archaeological markers discovered throughout southern Portugal, including hundreds of talhas (Alentejo ́s version of clay amphorae ). The Alentejo is one of just two regions that has maintained the tradition of vinification in clay amphorae style since Roman times (the second region being Georgia). This enduring tradition involves fermenting must and storing wine in clay vessels known as talhas. The talhas are produced in all shapes and sizes, some up to 2 meters tall, weighing one ton, and able to store up to 2,000 liters of wine. DOC Vinho de Talha is the only PDO certification for amphora wines in the world.

ALENTEJO WINES ARE MADE FROM NATIVE GRAPES

Alentejo's identity is deeply rooted in its native grape varieties, each perfectly adapted to its sun-drenched climate and diverse soils. Red wines often feature a blend of Alicante-Bouschet, Aragonez (Tempranillo), and Trincadeira - known for their deep colour, structure, and velvety texture. White wines often feature a blend of Antão-Vaz, Arinto and Roupeiro, resulting in wines with medium to high acidity, bright citrus notes, and remarkable balance. These unique varietals yield wines that are both food-friendly and festive.

ALENTEJO WINES PUT SUSTAINABILITY AT THE CORE

Alentejo is widely recognized as Portugal's most sustainable wine region. Launched in 2015, the Wines of Alentejo Sustainability Programme (WASP) supports producers in adopting environmentally, economically, socially and culturally responsible practices across both vineyard and winery operations. Today, more than one-third of Alentejo's vineyard area is third party certified in sustainable production, having reduced, in some cases, energy and water consumption by up to 30%.

ALENTEJO WINES INVITE YOU TO SLOW DOWN

Beyond the vineyards, Alentejo offers one of Europe's most captivating wine tourism experiences. Wine routes have become a popular way for visitors to explore the diverse wines in Portugal, with many routes crisscrossing the Alentejo to cover a total of 77 wineries, welcoming guests for tastings, cellar visits, and immersive stays among the vines.

In the Portalegre district, the route focuses on the producers and countryside of the northern Alentejo, embracing the hillsides of the Serra de São Mamede, the highest peak south of the river Tejo (Tagus). In the district of Évora, the route runs through the sub-regions of Borba, Évora (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), Redondo and Reguengos, in the heart of the Alentejo wine region, meeting passionate producers along the way. To the south, in the Beja district, the route winds its way through the sub-regions of Granja-Amareleja, Moura and Vidigueira, revealing a calm and tranquil Alentejo. Even beyond these sub-regions, there is a lot of producers to discover.

A TOAST TO THE SEASON

Whether you're toasting the holidays by candlelight or sharing a meal with loved ones, Alentejo wines bring a touch of portuguese sunshine to winter nights. Authentic, versatile, and crafted with care, they remind us that true warmth is meant to be shared.

ABOUT THE ALENTEJO REGIONAL WINEGROWING COMMISSION

The Alentejo Regional Winegrowing Commission (CVRA) was created in 1989 and is responsible for protecting and defending the DOC Alentejo and the Alentejo Geographical Indication, certifying and controlling origin and quality, promotion and fomenting sustainability. Alentejo is the national leader in certified wines, with around 40% of the total value of sales in a universe of 14 wine-growing regions in Portugal. With a vineyard area of 23.3 thousand hectares, 30% of its production is exported to five main destinations, including Brazil, Switzerland, USA, UK and Poland.

